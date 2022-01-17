Quality Control Artist Wavy Navy Pooh Killed In Drive-by Shooting

Wavy Navy Pooh, who was signed to Quality Control Music, was shot and killed while he was driving with two children in Miami.

Wavy Navy Pooh, who was signed to Quality Control Music, was fatally shot in his hometown of Miami on Friday (January 14).

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Antoine Beaubien, was killed in a drive-by shooting. Quality Control Music confirmed his death in a statement posted on Instagram.

“It is with great sadness we announce the loss of one of our beloved artist Wavy Navy Pooh,” the label said. “Wavy put his heart and soul into his music. He believed in giving back to his community as well as sharing his hardships through his music. Wavy, your Quality Control family loves you and will forever miss you. Your life was a blessing and will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

According to the Miami Herald and other local news outlets, Wavy Navy Pooh was driving a Toyota Camry with two children in the car when he was shot. Three passengers – a 1-year-old boy, a 5-year-old boy and an adult woman – were unharmed in the drive-by attack.

Police said the Quality Control artist was shot and killed while stopped at an intersection. A gray four-door Lexus pulled up on Wavy Navy Pooh’s vehicle and opened fire before fleeing the area.

Wavy Navy Pooh was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made as police investigate the shooting.