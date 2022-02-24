Quality Control Founders Partner With SoundCloud To Discover & Aid Artists

Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas, the founders of Quality Control Music, are working with SoundCloud to find and develop artists.

According to Variety, the duo’s management company Solid Foundation and SoundCloud teamed up for a joint venture to discover and develop artists. The Quality Control founders will work with the streaming service to establish custom A&R programs for creatives on the platform.

“With our years of ear-to-the-street skills coupled with SoundCloud’s endless stream of talent and powerful data pointing to what is authentically bubbling up in the scene I can’t think of a better merging of passion, intel and skill sets to create countless new paths for emerging artists,” Thomas said. “We are beyond excited for this partnership.”

Lee added, “There is nothing more important to our process than discovering new artists, so partnering with SoundCloud, one of the most important hotbeds of talent, is incredibly exciting to us. Their data merging with our time-tested way of cultivating and building artists will be a blend to be reckoned with!”

Quality Control will provide services such as distribution and marketing to select artists on SoundCloud. Thomas and Lee will find talent using the streaming service’s data and resources.

“Coach K and P are two of the most influential voices in music, having identified, developed and grown some of the most successful hip-hop acts of our time,” said Eliah Seton, president of SoundCloud. “With this deal, we’re bringing together SoundCloud, the largest A&R source on the planet, with the creative genius of Coach and P.”