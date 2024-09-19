Quando Rondo Battling More Charges Despite Accepting Plea Deal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Quando Rondo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana as part of a deal with federal prosecutors.

Quando Rondo pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence and reckless driving charges in Savannah, Georgia on Thursday (September 19), per WTOC. The charges were related to a 2023 car crash he was involved in while out on bond in a state drug and gang case.

The Atlantic Records artist was arrested for the July 2023 incident in February. He was released on a $4,600 bond.

Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, decided to fight the misdemeanor charges after accepting a plea deal in a federal drug case. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana.

“I really want to give an apology to the city of Savannah,” he said after pleading guilty to the drug charge. “And I want to give an apology to my family, friends, loved ones, most of all to my daughters.”

Quando Rondo is scheduled to be sentenced on December 12. He faces up to five years in prison.

“I just want everybody to know I’m a changed person,” he said. “I’m changing every day, and God got the last say so … I’m changing myself. It starts with yourself. Change starts at home. It don’t matter the circumstances. It don’t matter the levels of how bad something is. God could bring you out of anything. So, with that being said, like I said before, I’m walking my faith and not by sight. Nothing can break me. It’s just going to make me even more.”

Quando Rondo is out on bond awaiting his sentencing. He released his latest project, an EP titled Here for a Reason: In the Darkest Time, in August.