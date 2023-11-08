Quando Rondo Claims Someone In His Circle Snitched In Drug And Gang Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Quando Rondo was indicted on drug and gang charges in Chatham County, Georgia. He was released on a $100,000 bond.

Quando Rondo accused a person with close ties to him of snitching on Wednesday (November 8). The Georgia-bred artist did not identify the alleged snitch but said someone in his circle was cooperating with the authorities in his drug and gang case.

“I ain’t fw with nobody right now!” Quando Rondo wrote on Instagram Stories. “I don’t want nobody with my number right now! I got one of the best lawyers and private investigators on my team. This discovery [and] paperwork done [opened] my eyes one of y’all n##### in the circle been talking that’s why I cut all ties. I’m innocent!”

He added, “They gone say who lul brah talking bout, I’m talking bout everybody. I’m putting this out there so everybody can see this y’all n##### hell, I’m [too] solid to fold! & I don’t want no beef with you, I’ma str8 up tell you in yo face you got it I’m scared of you.”

Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, was indicted on drug and gang charges in June. He was charged with conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Controlled Substances Act, participating in criminal activity in association with a street gang and illegal use of a communication facility.

The rapper was one of 19 people indicted in the drug and gang case. A Georgia judge granted bond to Quando Rondo despite the prosecution’s objections.