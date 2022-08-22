Quando Rondo Mourns Death Of Lul Pab Following L.A. Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Authorities confirmed a shooting in Los Angeles ended with a member of Quando Rondo’s entourage losing his life.

According to reports, shooters opened fire at a gas station in Beverly Grove on Friday. At first, speculation suggested Quando Rondo was the victim, but Lul Pab was later identified as the person killed by the gunfire.

“Quando was present during a shooting yesterday evening which resulted in the untimely death of another young man’s life,” a rep for the rapper told TMZ.

The representative also added, “[Quando Rondo] himself didn’t sustain any injuries during the shooting and is safe. We ask that his privacy is respected at this time.”

The Still Taking Risks project creator has publicly addressed Lul Pab’s passing. Quando Rondo took to Instagram to express his feelings about Pab’s death.

“My Cuz 😢…,” wrote Quando Rondo in the IG caption of a photo of himself and Lul Pab. The 23-year-old Atlantic recording artist also shared an Instagram Story about his late comrade.

The IG Story included Quando Rondo using 2Pac’s “Life Goes On” as the soundtrack for another photo with Lil Pab. Rondo captioned the Story post, “You hurt my heart cuz.”

As of press time, law enforcement has not arrested anyone in connection to the shooting involving Quando Rondo and Lul Pab. An LAPD spokesperson reportedly confirmed investigators are searching for three suspects.