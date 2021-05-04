Quando Rondo Promotes ‘Still Taking Risks’ Mixtape Following Georgia Shooting

The 22-year-old rapper is moving forward with the release of his next body of work.

According to reports, Quando Rondo (born Tyquian Terrel Bowman) and his crew faced a barrage of bullets outside a convenience store on Sunday. The Savannah native is now using the media attention surrounding the shooting to promote his new project.

Quando Rondo’s two most recent Instagram Stories did not address the multiple rounds fired at him and his entourage in Blackshear, Georgia. Instead, he uploaded a link to pre-order his Still Taking Risks mixtape which drops on May 7.

Last week, Quando Rondo posted the tracklist for Still Taking Risks on his main Instagram page. His IG caption read:

The Last If Not The First 🥺 This MusiC S### Brung So Many Problems In My Life, I WatCh So Many People Change Up On Me. Family, Cripz, Homies This S### Just made me notice Ain’t No Love I’m Prepared For The Worst Tho .. May 7th Still Taking Risk 📝

Quando Rondo apparently was not hit during the gunfire in Blackshear. However, one person connected to the Atlantic recording artist was reportedly shot in the hand.

This is not the first time Quando Rondo was embroiled in a violent situation in the state of Georgia. Last year, the “End of Story” rhymer’s associate, Timothy “Lul Timm” Leek, was arrested for the murder of Chicago-bred rapper Dayvon “King Von” Bennett.

King Von was killed outside Atlanta’s Monaco Hookah Lounge on November 6, 2020. The Welcome to O’Block album creator died following a shootout involving the two rappers’ squads.

Lul Timm and Quando Rondo claim their side was acting in self-defense that night. Leaks was eventually released from the Fulton County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Quando Rondo recently sat down with Angela Yee of The Breakfast Club to talk about the King Von incident. The interview was released as a five-part series on the YoungBoy Never Broke Again protégé’s YouTube channel.