Quando Rondo Released On $100K Bond—With A Catch

Quando Rondo was arrested on federal drug charges while out on bond in December, adding to his legal troubles.

Quando Rondo received an early Christmas gift as he was able to get out of jail in Savannah, Georgia on Thursday (December 21). According to local news outlets WJCL and WTOC, the Atlantic Records artist posted a $100,000 bond but was placed under house arrest in a federal drug case.

Earlier this month, authorities arrested Rondo on federal drug charges. A partially unsealed indictment accused him and several other defendants of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy in the Savannah area.

“The indictment in USA v. Grant et al. alleges that the defendants conspired starting at least as early as January 2021 to possess and distribute illegal drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia said in a press release. “A conviction on the conspiracy charge carries a statutory sentence of up to 20 years in prison, along with substantial fines and penalties, followed by a period of supervised release upon completion of any prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.”

Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. He pleaded not guilty at his court date on December 12.

The 24-year-old rapper was previously arrested on state charges in June. He was charged with conspiracy to violate Georgia’s controlled substances act, participating in criminal activity in association with a street gang and use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

Prosecutors claimed Rondo was the leader of the Rollin’ ’60s Crips street gang in Savannah. The prosecution objected to releasing him on bond in the state case, but he was able to secure his release. He was out on bond for several months before the FBI busted him on federal drug charges.