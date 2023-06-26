Quavo And Offset Reunite For Surprise Takeoff Tribute At 2023 BET Awards 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Quavo And Offset paid tribute to Takeoff in an emotional reunion performance, their first since the Migos rapper was tragically killed.

Quavo and Offset have put whatever differences they may have had between them to reunite for a special tribute performance in honor of Takeoff at the 2023 BET Awards.

The Migos members surprised the audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the 2023 BET Awards Sunday night (Jun. 25), joining forces to pay tribute to Takeoff, who was fatally shot last year. The show marked their first time performing together since the tragic shooting.

Viewers at home and in the crowd returned from a commercial break to a dimly lit stage with two figures dressed in black appearing on either side of a spotlight in the center of the stage. A recording of Takeoff’s verse on the song “Hotel Lobby” begins as a symbolic rocket ship ascends from the stage.

Quavo and Offset rap along to Takeoff’s verse before the rocket symbolically blasts off to be replaced by an image of the late rapper.

“We doing this for Take!” Offset yelled before Quavo added, “If you ready to do it for The Rocket let me get a YESSIR!”

Quavo then asks Offset, “You ready, ‘Set?” before the pair launch into their 2016 hit “Bad and Boujee.” Check out their Takeoff tribute below.

Quavo And Offset 2023 BET Awards Takeoff Tribute

Meanwhile, after their set, T.I. ran into the duo backstage after what was arguably the feel-good moment of the night. He greeted them with a warm embrace while declaring, “Love to see it!” They exchanged a few words, with Tip adding, “That’s something they gon’ talk about in ten years from now.”

“LOVE TO SEE IT” – @Tip



We all had the same reaction seeing Quavo & Offset back together! 🙏🏾❤️ #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/854AscdQlD — BET (@BET) June 26, 2023

Quavo shared some images from the night on Instagram. “Do This For The Fam Cuz This Shhh Bigger Than Me! #RocketPower🚀,” he captioned one post.

He also shared a clip from their moving performance. “For The Rocket ❤️‍🩹🚀” he wrote. Offset also posted the clip, adding, “Do this s### for the fam cuz this s### bigger than me #LL🚀”