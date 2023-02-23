Quavo Seemingly Confirms Future Of Migos In New Takeoff Tribute Single: Watch 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nearly four months after Takeoff was fatally shot, Quavo released his second tribute song, celebrating his late nephew’s “Greatness.”

Quavo continues to honor Takeoff, returning with another tribute to the late rapper.

Following on from his emotional tribute single “Without You,” released last month, the Atlanta rapper shared a new upbeat song, celebrating his late nephew Takeoff’s “Greatness.”

Hours before the release, Quavo teased the song by posting the cover art on social media. The image features Quavo sitting on the floor surrounded by platinum plaques.

“Countdown to Greatness,” he wrote in the caption. “#ForTake🚀.”

Quavo reflects on his loss in the new song, rapping that he would “give away all this s### just to see my dawg just one more time.”

He also seemingly confirms the end of the Migos. “So don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone / Young n####, it can’t come back, damn,” he raps. However, despite the tension between Quavo and Offset, he also honors the group’s legacy, adding, “Never forget that the Migos amazing.” Check out the video below.

The single arrives nearly four months after Takeoff was fatally shot outside a Houston Bowling Alley.

Quavo’s second dedication to Takeoff follows his tribute during the Grammys “In Memoriam” segment. The two remaining Migos reportedly clashed at the awards show over Quavo’s refusal to let Offset participate in the tribute.

However, Offset denied the reports. “What tf look like fighting my brother yal n##### is crazy,” he wrote via Twitter earlier this month.