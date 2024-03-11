Quavo & British Rap Icon Giggs Tease New Transatlantic Banger 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Giggs previewed the track at KidSuper’s PFW show in January and confirmed the Quavo feature by teasing the music video.

Quavo and Giggs are gearing up to release the transatlantic banger they teased earlier this year, and fans can’t wait.

After much speculation, the Migos rapper posted a teaser of the visuals, confirming his appearance on the track. “Gun gotta accent speakin U.K.,” Quavo captioned the joint post with Giggs and fashion designer KidSuper.

Giggs first previewed the track in January at Kidsuper’s “String Theory” show at Paris Fashion Week. However, while attendees only heard Giggs’ verse, Hollowman revealed the Quavo feature on TikTok last week.

The Landlord of U.K. rap also gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes of the Pinky Blinders style video shoot. Quavo and Giggs are yet to confirm the son’s title or the release date, but it looks set to drop soon.

Meanwhile, Giggs recently made headlines after social media users questioned his friendship with Diddy following the latest lawsuit. He seemingly responded to wild rumors that he was Diddy’s London fixer and procured men for the embattled Hip-Hop mogul during his visits to London.

“No one cant ever bring no funny s### around BADMAN,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) last month. “Lets not forget who we are dealing with here. Lets cut da crap!!!!”