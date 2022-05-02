Quavo Donates $150,000 To Aid Single Mothers In Atlanta

Quavo donated thousands of dollars to the Tender Foundation as part of the Migos member’s annual Huncho Day.

Quavo celebrated Huncho Day 2022 with a charitable donation.

The Migos member gave $150,000 to the Tender Foundation, which helps single mothers in Atlanta. Quavo reflected on giving back to the community in an Instagram post on Sunday (May 1).

“Giving Back Feels Better Than Receiving!” he wrote. “150k To The #tenderfoundation To Help All Single Moms Across Atlanta Ga. HUNCHO DAY X LEGENDS. We Did It Kids!”

Quavo hosted his annual Huncho Day at Pullman Yards in Atlanta on Saturday (April 30). The event featured a celebrity football game and Fan Controlled Football contests.

“Successful Huncho Day!” Quavo declared in another Instagram post. “4 Years In a Row. It’s All About Bringing Our Ppl Together Giving Back And Showing The Culture In Numbers WE ARE BIG!!!”

He added, “Everyone Who Came Out I Really Appreciate it. Cho Got U 1. To ours Sponsors Im Grateful For All The Donations For #quavocaresfoundation if we raise a lot we Can Change A lot!”

Quavo’s philanthropic efforts happened on the heels of him landing a leading role in a new movie. The Quality Control Music artist will star in an action thriller titled Takeover and serve as one of the film’s producers.