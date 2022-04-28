Quavo To Star In Quality Control’s Sideshow Movie ‘Takeover’

“I can’t wait to see how the action plays out in this animated environment.”

Quavious “Quavo” Marshall will play a leading role in a forthcoming feature-length action thriller. Quality Control’s Quality Films partnered with Georgia Production Finance and Trioscope to release Takeover.

Quavo stars as Guy Miller, a recent parolee who is attempting to rehabilitate his life. Jeb Stuart (Die Hard, The Fugitive) and Brad Easton (Marvel’s Agent Carter) wrote the Takeover screenplay. Trioscope Chief Creative Officer Greg Jonkajtys (The Liberator) will direct.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity, especially shooting in my hometown of Atlanta,” says Quavo. “This film is an ideal opportunity to further delve into my craft, and I can’t wait to see how the action plays out in this animated environment.”

Trioscope Promises A Unique Approach To Filmmaking

Filmed and set in Atlanta, Takeover will highlight car stunt events known as sideshows. Trioscope is said to be bringing those cultural activities to life by fusing live-action performances with animation.

“With our unique approach, we’re able to transcend traditional storytelling and immerse viewers into the elaborate, fast-paced world of street takeovers,” says L.C. Crowley, CEO of Trioscope.

Georgia Production Finance’s Don Mandrik states, “We are excited to be partnering with the teams from Trioscope and Quality Control on what we anticipate to be the first of many projects together, as they collectively represent some of the best and brightest content creators in the industry.”

Quavo Is Also One Of The Producers For Takeover

Producer credits for Takeover include L.C. Crowley, Brandon Barr, and Greg Jonkajtys for Trioscope Studios. Quality Films’ Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas, and Brian Sher also produced the movie. Quavo produced for Huncho Films as well.

“The film brings together the industry’s most talented visionaries both on and off the screen,” adds Brian Sher, President of Quality Films. “We’re thrilled to deliver an unparalleled edge-of-your-seat ride that will introduce many viewers to a world they never knew existed.”

Previously, Quavo appeared in television series such as FX’s Atlanta and ABC’s Black-ish. The Migos member also acted in the upcoming Randall Emmett-directed motion picture Wash Me in the River.