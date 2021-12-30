Quavo Faces A Lawsuit Over Alleged Attack On Limo Driver

It appears Quavo’s 2021 is coming to an end with a legal fight on the horizon. A Las Vegas-area limousine driver is apparently suing the rap star born Quavious Keyate Marshall, Migos Touring, and the Virgin Hotel.

The professional motorist blamed Quavo for being involved in an assault that allegedly took place on July 3. In the lawsuit, the defendant accused at least five passengers of repeatedly punching and kicking him unprovoked.

TMZ reports:

The driver claims he was hired to take the Migos and their group from a local club to the Virgin Hotel… but he says things went south when the passengers started yelling at him about leaving behind a member of their party… In the docs, the limo driver tried reasoning with his passengers but was told, “shut the f*** up”… and then someone chucked a bottle at him. TMZ

While Quavo will likely have to lawyer up to deal with these accusations, the Atlanta-raised rhymer is also headed into 2022 off the back of Migos dropping their long-delayed Culture III album. He also appeared on songs this year with Bobby Shmurda and the late Pop Smoke.