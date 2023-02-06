Quavo Fights With Offset Backstage At Grammys

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Family business spilled over into the mainstream at the 2023 Grammy Awards, after Migos’ members Quavo and Offset got into fisticuffs backstage.

According to TMZ, right before Quavo performed his touching tribute “Without You” during the “In Memoriam” segment of the show, he and his cousin Offset physically fought. The dispute was over who was going to do the remembrance on air.

Rumors state Quavo intentionally blocked Offset, even down to refusing to let him join the stage, and initiated the cousin-on-cousin violence.

This doesn’t come from out of nowhere. There has been friction with Offset, the group, and the Quality Control label since before the tragic death.

AllHipHop.com reports that just a week ago, officials at QC accused Offset of breaching his contract in several ways.

As the business goes, Offset sued Quality Control to prevent the record label from receiving revenue for his solo work. He contends that in 2021, he negotiated a settlement with Quality Control Music giving him ownership rights to his own recordings and songwriting credits.

Quality Control believes Offset does not own the recordings released by Motown – such as “54321” and “Code” – which negates his lawsuit. QC also argued that Set breached the settlement agreement by violating the confidentiality provision.

Also, things have been popping up on the internet to suggest the relationship with the Rocket Man was as solid as he would think. This was floated in the Million Dollaz Worth of Game interview with J Prince about his relationship with the family.

“Ain’t nothing changed with my love for Quavo,” the Rap-A-Lot Founder states in the interview. “But the Offset dude.”

He continued. “N##### be throwing rocks and hiding they hand, and I don’t like them kind of individuals. In reality, the truth of the matter is, n#### you wasn’t really right there with Takeoff when he was alive. So, for you to be taking these positions you taking,” he said, adding that he hears “all kinds of things.”

“Don’t ever put me in a position where I have to defend myself… that wouldn’t be healthy for you” 😳 J Prince leaves a threatening message for Offset: pic.twitter.com/Pj6nSWZ5GC — TMC TV & Movie Connoisseur (@MovieConnoisse) February 6, 2023

Then, J. Prince addressed Offset directly, issuing him with a warning. “Don’t ever put me in a position where I have to defend myself,” he declared. “That wouldn’t be healthy for you.”

Offset caught wind of the interview and took to Instagram with a video response.

“Y’all n##### speaking on my real brother,” he began. “How dare one of y’all n##### even speak on me and Take relationship I don’t know you n##### from a can of paint. Ya’ll n##### don’t know how me and my brother rock.”

He also blasted J. Prince for continuing to discuss Takeoff in numerous interviews. “You ain’t think about their momma?” he questioned, before adding, “We ain’t said nothing. Ain’t nobody said nothing but you n#####.”

Offset accused Prince of acting on hearsay and said he’s not about to play “internet games” with the music exec. “Call my phone, we’ll have a conversation,” he concluded. Check out the clip below.

Offset responds to J Prince mentioning his name in an interview about Takeoff pic.twitter.com/OsYdfsC89M — Plugged Soundz (@Pluggedsoundz_) February 6, 2023

As far as the Grammys squabble, Quavo’s “Without You” was written specifically for Takeoff by him.

Praying for peace in this family.