The night will be soundtracked with songs the rapper loves.

The world knows that rapper Quavo, one of the members of the group Migos, loves basketball. However, tonight the world will know basketball loves him too.

Well, at least, one of the NBA’s finest teams does – and they plan to show him their fondness on his birthday.

According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, the Atlanta Hawks will be hosting Quavo Night tonight (Saturday, April 2nd) during their game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The evening will be presented by SportsRadio 92-9, The Game, and The People’s Station, V-103.

The team plans to celebrate the birthday boy, who will be turning 31, for his enthusiastic support of the Hawks and the community.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate [my birthday] than with a team I’ve supported for so many years,” Quavo remarked. “The Hawks are family to me, and I’m one of their biggest supporters. I’m looking forward to taking home this win and celebrating together for the year’s best party.”

Before the tipoff, the Hawks management will give the “Straightenin” rapper the mic to welcome the fans to his birthday bash. No respectable bash is without music.

The soundtrack of the evening will be a special playlist pumped through the State Farm Arena that will be curated, featuring all of Quavo’s favorite Atlanta songs.

As a bonus for them, he will join radio personality Big Tigger and introduce both teams’ starting lineups.

Quavo Night falls on one of the team’s Forever 404 Nights, celebrating the Hawk’s 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniforms.