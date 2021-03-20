Quavo Makes Business Power Move By Executive Producing Horror Flick “The Resort” 

(AllHipHop News)
Migos member Quavo might be nursing a broken heart, but that ain’t stopping one bit of his grind.
After conquering the rap game, he has set his sights on Hollywood and the “Bad and Boujee” artist hopes his efforts will make his fanbase proud.
Quavo serves as one of the executive producers of the indie horror film called “The Resort,” which will be distributed by Vertical Entertainment.
The movie stars are Bianca Haase (“Hot Tub Time Machine 2”), Brock O’Hurn (“Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween”), Michael Vlamis (“Roswell, New Mexico”), and Michelle Randolph (“5 Years Apart”).
The Atlanta native told Deadline: “I am excited to be part of this project as I’ve always been a big fan of horror movies. Being on set with the cast in LA was a huge honor, and after catching a screening of the movie all I can say is we definitely deliver some scares in this film.”
While his team is doing a great job directing the attention to his work life, he took to his Twitter to address his “personal life.”
Quavo and Saweetie, his girlfriend of two-years, decided to call it quits yesterday (March 19th) in a very public breakup.
Saweetie accused Quavo of being unfaithful in her surprise announcement, which sparked a reply from the Migos group member.
“I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives,” Quavo told Saweetie.
“I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best,” Quavo said.
