Quavo Presents Thanksgiving-Themed ‘Huncho Farms Cookbook’

Fans can download the recipes for free.

Quavo wants to help families celebrate Thanksgiving this year. He teamed with Urban Recipe and Atlanta Community Food Bank to release the Huncho Farms Cookbook.

“What I care most about is bringing the community together to provide joy and peace,” reads a message from Quavo on the Urban Recipe website. “There is no better way to do it than to connect with loved ones over a home-cooked meal.”

The note also says, “This season, as my gift to you, I am sharing my family recipes to inspire you to make nutritious meals together to enjoy with laughter and love. Wishing you and your family a beautiful Thanksgiving.”

Quavo’s Huncho Farms Cookbook features ways to make dressing, turkey, baked apple crisps, bean dip, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and rice pudding. A downloadable PDF version of the recipes is available for free online.

Additionally, the Migos member expanded his annual turkey giveaway to become a pre-Thanksgiving farmers market which provided hundreds of Atlanta-area residents with fresh produce, cookbooks and more.

“We came from nothing, so it’s only right that we give back to the people that have nothing or have less. We just try to help the best way we can. This is just a small portion to the big things that we’re doing,” Quavo told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Earlier this year, Quavo hosted the 5th Annual Huncho Day Celebrity Football Game. The event reportedly raised $2 million for The Rocket Foundation. That non-profit launched in memory of the late Kirsnick “Takeoff” Ball.