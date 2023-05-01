Quavo’s 5th Annual Huncho Day Charity Game Raises $2 Million

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The event supports The Rocket Foundation, launched in honor of the late Takeoff.

Music and sports stars joined Quavious “Quavo” Marshall for the 5th Annual Huncho Day celebrity charity football game which took place on Saturday, April 29.

Atlanta-bred rappers Quavo and J.I.D attended the event held at Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Georgia. Athletes such as Jalen Ramsey, Jameis Winston, and D’andre Swift also appeared at Quavo’s alma mater.

According to organizers, Huncho Day raised $2 million for The Rocket Foundation, a non-profit organization Quavo launched in memory of his late nephew/fellow Migos member, Kirsnick “Takeoff” Ball.

“I look forward to Huncho Day every year because I get together with some of my close friends and come back to the place where it all started for me,” says Quavo.

The “I’m the One” hitmaker adds, “This year was extra special as we launched The Rocket Foundation in memory of Takeoff. It was a day where we got to play some football, raise money for the community, and remember Take.”

Ronnie2k hosted the 5th Annual Huncho Day, presented by Legends. Quavo captained Team Huncho. Jalen Ramsey led Team Ramsey. Team Huncho won the game with Quavo receiving the Most Valuable Player award.

“Legends is always proud to support Quavo and especially on this fifth annual Huncho Day,” states Scott Hochstadt, Founder and CEO of Legends.

Hochstadt also says, “Community involvement is a core value of the Legends brand and we’re thankful to have all of this talent across the sports and entertainment world alongside us to collectively support the launch of The Rocket Foundation as well as the entire community of Atlanta.”