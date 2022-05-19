Quavo & Takeoff To Drop Single As Duo “Unc & Phew” Amid Migos Breakup Rumors  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Unc & Phew, the new group formed by Quavo and Offset, are dropping their new single this Friday and teased fans with a snippet of the video.

Quavo and Takeoff announced their upcoming collaboration “Hotel Lobby” arrives on Friday (May 20) under their new alias, Unc & Phew. However, the news comes amid mounting speculation that the duo has ditched partner Offset and The Migos are no more.

The pair also shared the artwork for the single, revealing a Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas influence on the perfect. “Unc And Phew Presents The Hotel Lobby Friday! @yrntakeoff 🚀 “ wrote Quavo on Instagram. The Unc And Phew moniker references their family ties – Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle.

The style continues in the visuals for the project, which the duo shared a snippet of. “All Roads Meet @ The 🏨otel Lobby! Friday 5.20 🍿 👁 🍄 @quavohuncho” Check it out below.

While it is unclear if Unc and Phew will release a joint project or just a single, there could be some discord among The Migos trio.

As AllHipHop reported, rumors of a rift began when fans discovered that Offset stopped following both members of the newly formed Unc and Phew on Instagram. This led to speculation that the group has broken up though there has been no official comment.

The discovery that Cardi B has also stopped following Quavo and Takeoff caused further assumptions.

While the “WAP” hitmaker has remained silent on the latest Unc and Phew developments, she did take to Twitter to mention she had been doing a social media cleanse. However, she did suggest she unfollowed some accounts accidentally.

“I should of did a screen recording of the pages I unfollowed,” she wrote. “Cause now I’m trying to follow back and don’t remember the @ names”

I should of did a screen recording of the pages I unfollowed cause now I’m trying to follow back and don’t remember the @ names pic.twitter.com/b9PJ23FBLK — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 19, 2022