Quavo Teams With Adidas For True Wireless Headphones Collection

Adidas Headphones introduces its first-ever true wireless collection. Migos member Quavo assisted the company’s launch of the Z.N.E. 01 ANC noise-canceling sport earbuds.

Quavo also stars in a 60-second short film showcasing the Z.N.E. 01 ANC earbuds. The “Turn Up Movement” campaign included a camera crew following the Atlanta-raised rapper from the studio to a photoshoot to the basketball court.

“As a lifelong sports and music fan, linking up with Adidas Headphones for their new true wireless collection offers the best of both worlds,” says Quavo.

He adds, “I was excited to be one of the first people to try them out and love the sound, fit, and style. I think it’s so important to have the right music and right earbuds to perform your best. I love that Adidas Headphones merges sport and music in its DNA.”

In addition to the Z.N.E. 01 ANC, Adidas is offering two additional pairs of earbuds – Adidas Z.N.E. 01 and Adidas FWD-02 SPORT. The Z.N.E. 01 ANC and Z.N.E. 01 are currently available for purchase at adidasheadphones.com.

FWD-02 SPORT’s official launch is scheduled for November. Those particular Adidas earbuds, designed specifically for runners, are now available for pre-order on the website.

“True wireless is an exciting progression for the brand, as we’ve always prioritized technology, function, and fit to offer athletes of every level the ultimate audio experience,” says Petra Steenhouwer, Global Brand Director for Adidas Headphones.

Steenhouwer also states, “Our headphones are known for fusing Adidas’ iconic style with the industry-leading audio innovation to ensure users can turn up at any time, just like Quavo effortlessly does in the film.”