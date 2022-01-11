Quavo Tells Drake To Pay Up After Georgia Bulldogs Win Championship

Quavo and Drake had a little wager going over the College Football National Championship game between the Dawgs and Tide.

Quavo is looking for Drake, and he wants his money! The pair are back betting on college football again, this time on Monday night for the College Football National Championship.

Quavo was at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana to watch the game and made sure to remind Drake of their wager. He posted a pic from the grounds on his Instagram Stories and tagged the 6ix God. “U kno why I’m here @champagnepapi,” he wrote. “We are locked in we are down.”

Drake, confident in his team, reposted Quavo’s message the with the response, “Just run me my bread right and nice and slow no sudden movements. #ROLLTIDEROLL.”

drake own quavo some moneyyyy 💀 pic.twitter.com/iXIJybryqr — AK (@akirallen_) January 11, 2022

However, Drake will have to eat his words after the Georgia Bulldogs ended the game with a 33-18 victory over The Tide, taking the championship. Quavo wasted no time in letting Drizzy know it was time to pay up.

However, according to Quavo, Drake wouldn’t take his calls! “You ain’t answering the phone?” he said. “I need my chips with dip baby!” The Migos member had no doubt Drake would pay up. When The Shade Room reposted the Atlanta hitmaker’s video, he took to the comments section to say, “HE GONE PAY THO HE NOT YK OSIRIS.”

How much money was on the line is unknown, although Quavo previously admitted both he and Drake have twice bet $50,000 on The Dawgs in the past. Watch the clip below to see who came out on top.