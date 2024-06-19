Quavo & Vice President Kamala Harris Tackle Gun Violence On “Takeoff Day” In Atlanta 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Quavo joined forces with Vice President Kamala Harris for the first ever Rocket Foundation Summit in Atlanta.

Quavo marked his nephew Takeoff’s birthday with a summit against gun violence in collaboration with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The first Rocket Foundation Summit in Atlanta was held in honor of the late Migos rapper, who would have turned 30 on Tuesday, June 18.

Quavo joined forces with Vice President Harris and the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention at The Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Takeoff’s mother, Titania Davenport and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens were also on hand, declaring “Takeoff Day” in the city.

The event also included panel discussions about the importance of community intervention and building youth support systems in preventing gun violence.

“You have chosen to use your celebrity and the gifts you have as an artist to talk about and actually work on with action. It’s extraordinary. You are an incredible leader. A national leader on this,” Harris told Quavo.

I joined @QuavoStuntin for the first-ever Rocket Foundation Summit on Gun Violence Prevention.



Quavo: Thank you for your courage, leadership, and for bringing us together for this critical conversation. Together, we continue our work to save lives and keep our communities safe. pic.twitter.com/VTVxur4tzK — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 19, 2024

Last year, Quavo took his mission to end gun violence to Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House. He met with members of Congress in Washington and hopes to continue to build on his progress.

“It hits hard when it hits home,” he said. “We’re trying to avoid that. Just because it’s next door, you don’t close your door. You can open the door and help your neighborhood. It’s joining hands with the world and making sure this awareness is on a national billboard. That’s my platform.”