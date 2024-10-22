Queen Latifah & Missy Elliott Awarded National Medals of Arts From President Biden 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

President Joe Biden awarded Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott with the honor at a ceremony at the White House on Monday.

Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott have been awarded the National Medals of Arts, the highest honor given to artists by the United States government.

President Biden honored the Hip-Hop icons at a ceremony at the White House on Monday (October 21).

The National Medal of Arts is “the highest award given to artists, arts patrons, and groups by the United States Government and honors exemplary individuals and organizations that have advanced the arts in America and offered inspiration to others through their distinguished achievement, support, or patronage.”

In a social media post after the ceremony, Elliott expressed her gratitude for the honor, reflecting on her grit and determination to push through no matter what.

“I am HUMBLY GRATEFUL!” she tweeted. “Crying Tears of JOY! Thinking of the days I wasn’t so strong but through FAITH & PRAYER I kept going..I’m SO THANKFUL. @POTUS & CONGRATULATIONS to the other amazing ppl who was blessed with this honor.”

And a BiG CONGRATS to my sis @IAMQUEENLATIFAH who deserve all the bouquets she also was honored today! Thank you for kicking down doors QUEEN for me & those after you🙏🏾🫶🏾 #NationalMedalsofArts @FLOTUS

The entire committee 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/HlyJgbIAtp — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 22, 2024

Missy Elliott Gives Queen Latifah Her Flowers

Missy Elliott also praised her fellow Hip-Hop trailblazer, Queen Latifah. She thanked her for paving the way and shared several images of them at the National Medals of Arts ceremony.

“And a BiG CONGRATS to my sis @IAMQUEENLATIFAH who deserve all the bouquets,” Elliott added. “She also was honored today! Thank you for kicking down doors QUEEN for me & those after you #NationalMedalsofArts @FLOTUS The entire committee .”

And a BiG CONGRATS to my sis @IAMQUEENLATIFAH who deserve all the bouquets she also was honored today! Thank you for kicking down doors QUEEN for me & those after you🙏🏾🫶🏾 #NationalMedalsofArts @FLOTUS

President Biden also recognized the honorees, who, alongside Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott, included Leonardo “Flaco” Jimenez, Herb Ohta Jr., Idina Menzel, and filmmakers Spike Lee and Steven Spielberg, among others.

“You are inspiring as individuals and truly extraordinary as a group,” Biden said. “The newest recipients of the National Medals of Arts and Humanities have broken barriers, blazed new trails, and redefined culture. They are truth-tellers, bridge-builders, and change-seekers. And above all they are masters of their crafts who have made us a better America.”