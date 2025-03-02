Queen Latifah Planning Show Stopping Dedication To Quincy Jones For Oscars

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Oscars will feature a tribute to legendary producer Quincy Jones, who passed away last November at 91. Showrunner Raj Kapoor confirmed Queen Latifah will lead the performance honoring Jones’ legacy. The ceremony, airing live on March 2, also includes performances by Doja Cat, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and RAYE, with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo rumored for a Wicked medley. Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the night promises surprises and top-tier entertainment.

Queen Latifah will take center stage at the 2025 Academy Awards with a tribute performance honoring the iconic Quincy Jones, the legendary music producer and composer who passed away last November at the age of 91.

The news was confirmed by Raj Kapoor, the show’s executive producer and showrunner, in a press conference where he teased a moment designed to capture Jones’ enduring influence.

“One of the most exciting things I think that we’ve worked on this year is a musical performance that will tribute Quincy Jones,” Kapoor told Billboard. “(Jones) was the recipient of one of our Governors Awards (last) year, and we’ve planned and curated this beautiful moment that we hope will uplift the room, that will celebrate the spirit of Quincy and all of his greatness, and we are happy to say that Queen Latifah is part of that performance. You’ll have to tune in Sunday to see what we have in store, but it’s a beautiful moment, and we think it will make everybody feel really good.”

While Kapoor did not confirm if other artists will be joining Latifah for the tribute, the significance of Jones’ contributions to music and film make his recognition at Hollywood’s biggest night almost inevitable.

Over his storied career, he amassed seven Academy Award nominations, with his work spanning across genres and generations. He was awarded the prestigious Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 1995, and just last year, he received an Academy Honorary Award.

The Oscars stage will also play host to an array of high-profile performances.

The confirmed musical lineup extends beyond Latifah’s tribute, with global superstars Doja Cat, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and RAYE already locked in for performances.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are rumored to kick off the evening with a Wicked medley, paying homage to the beloved Broadway-to-film adaptation.

The event, airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2, will be helmed by Conan O’Brien, who is set to bring his signature wit and charm to his Oscars hosting debut.

Kapoor hinted that even more surprises are in store, promising unexpected moments throughout the night.

“I mean we absolutely love the element of surprise. What I can say is (that even with) every presenter and every performer that’s already been announced, there’s still more to come,” Kapoor shared. “There are people that are not going to be announced. You will have to keep a sharp eye out for a few different cameos that happen throughout the evening.”

On the awards front, Emilia Pérez leads this year’s nominations with an impressive 13 nods, closely followed by The Brutalist and Wicked, which each earned 10.