Queen Latifah’s Show “The Equalizer” Coming Back For Second Season After Covid Scare

(AllHipHop News)
The action drama, which launched after the Super Bowl in February, has been well received by both critics and viewers, and CBS bosses have made the decision to renew.
“‘The Equalizer’ has proven more than equal to the task of engaging viewers and racking up wins on Sunday night,” Kelly Kahl, CBS Entertainment president says. “We’re extremely proud to see this outstanding broadcast drama, led by Queen Latifah, punch through the competitive landscape and return for a second season.”
Queen Latifah takes on a former CIA operative-turned-vigilante character in the series, which is based on Edward Woodward’s TV classic. Denzel Washington also revisited the TV show’s concept in two “The Equalizer” films.
Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, and Adam Goldberg are among the rapper-turned-actress’ co-stars.