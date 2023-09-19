Queens Battle Rap Legend DNA Announces New Single On Upcoming Street Fighter Soundtrack 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Battle rapper DNA is as nice off-beat as he is dangerous a cappella, as Street Fighter fans will soon find out on the upcoming soundtrack.

Legendary Queens battle rapper DNA has just added another string to his bow with the inclusion of his new single “Violent Ken” on the official Street Fighter 6 soundtrack.

The acclaimed lyricist shared the good news on his social media Monday (September 18). He posted the track’s cover art and announced the song will debut on October 6 as part of Capcom’s collab with NERDS Clothing and platinum record-selling producers Steel Sessions to celebrate Hip-Hop 50.

The project also tracks features from Benny the Butcher/Black Soprano Family, Royce da 5’9″, Dave East, Papoose, Sheek Louch, Styles P, Grafh, Smoke DZA, Charlie Clips and more.

DNA recently ran into West Coast rapper Symba, who credited the freestyle specialist for forcing him to up his game.

“What DNA don’t know is, every time I go do a freestyle at the radio,” Symba began, “it’s three people I watch. Tsu Surf, Murda Mook and DNA.”

Symba continued, telling DNA, “The reason I watch them n##### is cause’ that’s the pure art of raps. That’s the pure art of saying s### that the culture want to hear. I owe it to him because my freestyles would never go viral without watching his.”

DNA Announces Wrestling-Themed Halloween Havoc Event

The NYC rapper’s last battle was just last month on the Ultimate Rap League’s marquee event in a banger of a clash against Brooklyn rapper Jerry Wess. However, he’s back in the ring next month for a battle with a twist against his friend and two-on-two partner, Wild ‘n Out’s Charlie Clips.

The duo will headline Halloween Havoc on October 29, a wrestling-bars-only card featuring some of the culture’s biggest wrestling fans. The event will be livestreamed via PPV on the Caffeine.tv app. URL App holders can watch all the battles for a discounted price of $10. All other viewers will have to pay the full $25.