Symba Credits Trio of Battle Rappers For Success Of Viral Freestyles: “That’s The Art Of Pure Raps” 

Bay Area representative Symba said his freestyles would never have gone viral if not for battle rappers like Tsu Surf, Murda Mook and DNA.

The rising West Coast rapper ran into one of his battle rap heroes over the weekend. He made sure to give him his flowers during the encounter. According to Symba, Queens, NY, native DNA is one of three artists who inspire his raps.

“What DNA don’t know is, every time I go do a freestyle at the radio,” Symba began, “it’s three people I watch. Tsu Surf, Murda Mook and DNA.”

The “Never End Up Broke” hitmaker lauded the elite wordsmiths as the pinnacle of rap.

“The reason I watch them n##### is cause’ that’s the pure art of raps,” Symba declared. “That’s the pure art of saying s### that the culture want to hear.”

Symba continued, telling DNA, “I owe it to him because my freestyles would never go viral without watching his.”

Although DNA tried to return the love, praising the Bay Area representative for his recent Ja Morant freestyle, Symba credited the battle rapper with inspiring that one too.

“I get that s### from you, bro,” Symba told DNA. “When a n#### see you walk s### down for 16 bars, and talk to n##### a certain way, that’s where it come from. I just be simplifying it.”

Nonetheless, following their meeting, DNA gave Symba his flowers on social media, praising him as one of Hip-Hop’s last “real” rappers.

“THE FEELING WAS MUTUAL CUZ IM A BIG FAN OF WHAT HE DOES,“ DNA captioned the video. “KEEP KILLING S### U ONE OF THE LAST PEOPLE STILL PRACTICING REAL HIP HOP.”

Check out the video of their encounter below.