Questlove “Beyond Gratified” At Oscar Nomination for “Summer of Soul”

Questlove has been racking up the awards with his critically acclaimed directorial debut, and now he’s received an Oscar nomination.

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson made his directorial debut with the “Summer of Soul,” a documentary highlighting the little-known 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, also known as Black Woodstock.

The film earned him several awards and nominations. He collected two accolades at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. He also received the Sundance Institute’s Vanguard Award.

However, his most recent nomination earns him the esteemed title, “Oscar Nominated Film Director Questlove.”

Oscar Nominated Film Director Questlove……I just need to see this in print. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — ahmir•quest• 5 letters only (@questlove) February 8, 2022

“It is a huge honor to receive this nomination,” Questlove said in a statement. “The Harlem Cultural Festival was both a testament to Black genius and Black joy at a formative time in our country’s history, and a cautionary tale about the way that history, especially Black history, can be erased.”

He continued: “Being entrusted with the responsibility of keeping that past visible has been one of the great honors of my life. I am beyond gratified to be nominated alongside these four other incredible filmmakers.”

Questlove Rendered Speechless!

Questlove issued his first statement via Twitter shortly after the nomination announcement. This one was a little less eloquent, The Roots drummer apparently at a loss for words after receiving the honor!

DDFSVGBDFHRTMJUJYHTGRFBGHJUYETGRBNHJUJHTGRFBGHFGJYHGRFBGHJUYJHTGEBDFNH J!!!!!!!!!! — ahmir•quest• 5 letters only (@questlove) February 8, 2022

Tara Duncan, President of Freeform and the Onyx Collective who acquired “Summer of Soul” as their first official project, noted: “The significance of this film can’t be overstated.”

“It is incredibly gratifying for Summer of Soul and The Harlem Cultural Festival to not only be known, but to be recognized and celebrated,” she said in response to the Oscar nomination.

She added, “To see a film that highlights the joy, pride, artistry and resilience of Black people and how Black people come together to heal themselves and our culture at large, was literally a manual for how to survive the pandemic.”

See the rest of the nominees who join Questlove in the running for the 2022 Oscars below. The Oscars will air on ABC and stream via Hulu at 8 p.m. E.T. on March 27, 2022.