Questlove & Black Thought To Produce James Brown Documentary Series

A&E greenlighted a Questlove and Black Thought-produced documentary series about the legendary James Brown.

Oscar nominee Questlove, his fellow Roots member Black Thought and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger are executive producing the documentary, which is tentatively titled James Brown: Say It Loud. The four-part series will explore the Godfather of Soul’s life, music and legacy.

“The life of James Brown is significant not only to understand his immense musical impact, which inspires us and other artists to this day, but also for the deep and lasting impression he has had on American culture,” Questlove and Black Thought said in a joint statement. “Brown’s life is a crucial and timely story of struggle, redemption, and self-identity and we are honored to have the chance to share it.”

Jagger added, “I am thrilled to be producing the four-part documentary series with A&E delving into the fascinating life of James Brown. He was a brilliant performer who inspired me from the beginning and was deeply committed to the Civil Rights movement. I have always admired James and learned so much from him. I look forward to bringing the series to life.”

The Questlove and Black Thought-produced series will feature interviews with Brown’s family, friends, collaborators and protégés. The documentary will also include never-before-seen archival footage.

A&E plans to debut the docuseries in 2023. The release will be timed to premiere around what would’ve been Brown’s 90th birthday.