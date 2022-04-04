Questlove Wins Grammy For ‘Summer of Soul’ & Jokes About His Oscar Win

Questlove took center stage collecting his Grammy Award after his Oscar win was overshadowed by that slap from Will Smith last week.

Questlove continues to add to his trophy cabinet this awards season, collecting the Grammy award at the ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday night (Apr. 3).

The musician won for his documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

“What a journey for this film since Sundance all the way until … last week,” he began in his acceptance speech before pausing to laugh. He continued giving thanks to the artists who appeared in the film, highlighting the little-known 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.

Questlove also won the Best Documentary Oscar last Sunday, although his win was largely overshadowed by the moments leading up to it. Just before host Chris Rock announced him as the winner, he made a now-infamous joke about Jada Pinkett Smith appearing in a “G.I. Jane” sequel. However, her husband, Will Smith did not see the humor in Rock’s jibe, having witnessed his wife battle with alopecia. He strode up on stage and promptly slapped the comedian before returning to his seat with a warning that his wife is off-limits.

Questlove Celebrates His Winning Week

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson took to Twitter to celebrate his win and an amazing seven days. He replied to actor LaVar Burton who tweeted: “My brother, @questlove just won an @Grammy for, #SummerofSoul for which he won an Oscar last Sunday. Who’s having a better week than him…? (hint) Nobody!” Questlove responded, “What a life,” moments after collecting his latest trophy.

Later in the evening, Questlove returned to the stage inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to present one of the biggest awards of the night. However, before announcing the Song of the Year winner, Questlove took a moment to address his Oscars experience.

“Alright, I am going to present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me,” he joked. “And you know, this is now a special moment for someone. And we’re going to make a memory for them tonight.” Click here for a full list of the winners.