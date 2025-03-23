Rapper Brought Machine Gun To Maternity Ward, Now He Faces Years In Prison

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Quez 2RR faces severe legal consequences after he brought a machine gun to a hospital maternity ward, leading to federal charges.

Quez 2RR landed himself in serious trouble after sneaking a stolen machine gun into a labor ward and now he’s about to pay dearly for his idiotic decision.

The rapper, whose legal name is Terrell Monquez Searcy, stashed a Glock Model 17 handgun beneath a couch cushion at Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe, Georgia, on August 17, 2023.

The weapon was illegally modified with a full-auto sear pin, turning it into a machine gun capable of firing rapidly from its loaded 30-round extended magazine.

Hospital security stumbled across the hidden gun and quickly notified law enforcement. Authorities traced the firearm to a theft report filed in Walton County, Georgia.

Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives later confirmed the weapon operated as a fully automatic machine gun.

Investigators soon discovered Quez 2RR wasn’t shy about flaunting firearms. His social media accounts and music videos, which have garnered millions of views, prominently featured guns, including the illegally modified Glock.

In his music video “Traffic,” Quez 2RR openly rapped about installing a “switch” and brazenly displayed the weapon for viewers.

The rapper’s legal woes deepened after federal prosecutors indicted him in August 2024 on charges of possessing an illegal machine gun.

Court documents also revealed troubling messages between Quez 2RR and a Clayton County police officer.

The rapper had asked the officer to run warrant checks on his behalf. The officer, in turn, leaked confidential details about an ongoing homicide investigation directly to the rapper.

Federal agents executed a search warrant at Quez 2RR’s residence on February 11, 2025, uncovering additional firearms linked to serious crimes. Among them was a weapon connected to a drive-by shooting in DeKalb County that left four people injured.

Facing overwhelming evidence, Quez 2RR pleaded guilty to federal charges of illegal machine gun possession.

He now awaits sentencing scheduled for June 4, 2025. Under federal law, parole is not an option for this type of offense, meaning Searcy could face substantial prison time.