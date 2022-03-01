Quincy Claims JetBlue Pilot “Dragged” & “Grabbed Him” Over A Carry-On Bag

Quincy Taylor Brown is calling out JetBlue. The 30-year-old actor/music artist, better known by the mononym Quincy, shared his recent unfavorable experience with the airline.

“WHAT A FAKKIN FLIGHT ✈️ SMH @JetBlue y’all pilot out of pocket for putting his hands on me!! 🤬🤬 #jetblue,’ tweeted Quincy on February 28.

Fans of the Power Book III: Raising Kanan cast member rallied behind him online. However, some social media users questioned what led to the alleged incident. Quincy further addressed the situation in a video posted on Instagram.

WHAT A FAKKIN FLIGHT ✈️ SMH @JetBlue y’all pilot out of pocket for putting his hands on me!! 🤬🤬 #jetblue — Quincy (@Quincy) February 28, 2022

“The pilot put his hands on me. Why? Because my bag, which fits in my pocket damn near, they claimed it didn’t fit,” explained Quincy. “My assistant had my bag. I was on the plane already. They wouldn’t let him bring it on. He gets on the plane. I let him know I need my bag. That’s not a bag to check. It has my medication. It has my personal [items]. It has my jewelry. It literally has everything that’s my personal belongings.”

According to Quincy, the JetBlue pilot then told him to remove his anxiety medication from the luggage and refused to let him board with the bag. At that point, the pilot allegedly “grabbed” Quincy and “dragged” him onto the jet bridge.

Quincy’s Instagram video included a still photo of the pilot. In addition, the son of late model Kim Porter and singer-songwriter Al B. Sure! revealed the captain’s name as Todd Papesh. Quincy is also the informal stepson of Hip Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.