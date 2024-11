Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

It’s nearly impossible to sum up the seismic impact Quincy Jones had on the music industry.

The legendary polymath, who died at his home in Bel-Air on Sunday (November 3), envisioned and executed some of the most influential albums of all time, including Michael Jackson’s 1982 masterpiece Thriller, forever changing the landscape of popular music. But beyond his genius-level talent and seemingly endless accolades, he was beloved by all who knew him.

Perhaps Will Smith (also known as the Fresh Prince) said it best: “Quincy Jones is the true definition of a Mentor, a Father and a Friend. He pointed me toward the greatest parts of myself. He defended me. He nurtured me. He encouraged me. He inspired me. He checked me when he needed to. He let me use his wings until mine were strong enough to fly.”

DJ Jazzy & the Fresh Prince sampled Jones’ 1973 theme song from Sanford & Sons, “The Streetbeater,” for their 1987 single “Rock The House.” And numerous others would follow suit.

In 1992, West Coast Hip-Hop luminaries the Pharcyde sampled Jones’ “Summer in the City” for the Pharcyde classic “Passin’ Me By.” Nas weaved elements from Jackson’s “Human Nature,” produced by Jones, for “It Ain’t Hard to Tell” for his 1994 opus Illmatic. That same year, Mobb Deep repurposed “Kitty With the Bent Frame” for “Shook Ones (Pt. II)” and Aaliyah sang over Jackson’s “Billie Jean,” again produced by Jones, for “Got to Give It Up” featuring Slick Rick in 1996.

“Thriller” alone was sampled more than 300 times by artists such as A Tribe Called Quest, N.W.A, Freddie Gibbs & the Alchemist, Public Enemy, Westside Gunn, Redman, EPMD, $uicideboy$, Biz Markie and Kool Moe Dee. Needless to say, Instagram is exploding with tributes to Jones from people whose lives he touched—from Ice-T, DJ Quik and LL COOL J to Rakim, Mannie Fresh and Raekwon.