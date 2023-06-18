Quincy Jones Rushed To Hospital Following Medical Emergency

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Quincy Jones, legendary songwriter, producer and composer, was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Saturday (June 17). According to TMZ, Jones suffered a medical emergency he felt was serious enough to warrant a trip to the emergency room. Paramedics arrived at Jones’s Los Angeles home and transported him via ambulance to a local hospital.

A rep for Jones explained something he ate didn’t fair well with his digestive system and he called emergency responders out of caution. Jones was assessed by a medical team and released. He was apparently in “great spirits” and never lost consciousness.

Jones, who turned 90 March, has worked with numerous icons over the course of his career. While working on The Wiz in 1979, he agreed to produced Michael Jackson’s solo album, Off The Wall. The project went on to sell more than 20 million copies. The follow-up, 1982’s Thriller, moved around 65 million units, a testament to Jones and Jackson’s innate musical chemistry. Jones went on to contribute to Jackson’s Bad album, which sold 45 million copies.

Following Jackson’s unexpected death in 2009, Jones said, “Divinity brought our souls together on The Wiz and allowed us to do what we were able to throughout the ’80s. To this day, the music we created together on Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad is played in every corner of the world, and the reason for that is because he had it all … talent, grace, professionalism, and dedication. He was the consummate entertainer, and his contributions and legacy will be felt upon the world forever. I’ve lost my little brother today, and part of my soul has gone with him.”

Quincy Jones has also worked with Frank Sinatra, Tina Turner, Louis Armstrong, Ray Charles, Tony Bennett, Aretha Franklin and Little Richard, among many others. He’s won 28 Grammy Awards, been nominated 80 times and won the Grammy Legend Award in 1992.