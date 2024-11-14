Quincy Jones’ Official Cause Of Death Revealed 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released Quincy Jones’ death certificate following his passing earlier this month.

Musical legend Quincy Jones’ cause of death has been revealed.

TMZ obtained a copy of Jones’ death certificate, which confirmed he passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer. According to the document released by The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, there were no other contributing factors to his death.

In a statement earlier this month, Quincy Jones’ publicist confirmed the iconic songwriter, producer and composer had died at his home in Bel Air, California, on November 3.

Although this is an incredible loss for our family,” the statement read in part, “we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

LL COOl J: Quincy Jones “Irreplaceable”

LL COOL J recently paid tribute to Quincy Jones during an interview on the U.K.’s Channel 4 News.

“He’s irreplaceable,” he began. “But his body of work will last forever. There’s no way to really measure his impact on popular culture because he’s impacting culture in places where people don’t even realize that he created the gravity that’s holding them down.

“So that’s what we lost in that. He was a great man. I loved hanging out with him, it was like being with James Bond every day. He was the coolest dude in the world, man, I’m telling you.

Parks and Recreation star Rashida Jones, one of the icon’s seven children, reflected on her “genius,” father’s legacy shortly after his death.

“His music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy,” she explained. “I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity. I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice. Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever.”