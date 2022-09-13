Quinta Brunson Addresses Jimmy Kimmel Laying On Stage During Her Emmy Speech

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Some fans were upset at the late-night show host.

One of the biggest moments of “television’s biggest night” involved comedian/actress Quinta Brunson. The Abbott Elementary creator won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

However, some viewers took issue with presenter Jimmy Kimmel’s behavior that night. When Quinta Brunson went to receive her Emmy trophy, Kimmel laid down on the stage as Brunson gave her acceptance speech.

Critics called Jimmy Kimmel disrespectful for his actions. He also faced accusations of exemplifying “white male privilege” by attempting to overshadow a Black women’s moment.

“Jimmy, wake up. I won,” said Quinta Brunson as she accepted her award. The 32-year-old Philadelphia native went on to thank her Abbott Elementary colleagues, her family, and others for their support.

Later in the evening, media members asked Quinta Brunson about Jimmy Kimmel’s on-stage antics. She did not seem to be too bothered by the late-night show host’s laying besides her as she won her first Emmy Award.

“The bit didn’t bother me that much. I don’t know what the internet thinks,” said Bunson. “Honestly, Jimmy gave me my first big late-night spot and was one of the first people to see Abbott. And he Instagram-messaged me that he saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on ABC, the same network that broadcasts Abbott Elementary. Brunson also joked, “Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face.”

Abbott Elementary also picked up an additional Emmy win. Hollywood veteran Sheryl Lee Ralph (Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, Moesha) took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Sheryl Lee Ralph previously earned a Tony Award nomination for her work in the Dreamgirls musical.