R.I.P.: “Friday” Actor Tiny Lister aka “Deebo” Dead At 62

Tom “Tiny” Lister Jr., one of Hip-Hop’s most beloved movie villiians has passed away.
According to reports, paramedics were called to Lister’s apartment in Marina Del Rey, California earlier today (December 10th). Unfortunately, the 6’5 actor was dead when paramedics arrived.
The family has not released the cause of death for the 62-year-old famed actor, who rose to national prominence as the tough guy in Ice Cube’s franchise “Friday.”
His character “Deebo” became so famous, that the word “Deebo’d” became a verb for getting beat up or punked.
In addition to scaring Chris Tucker in “Friday” and starring in the sequel “Next Friday,” Tiny Lister was featured in Ice Cube’s directorial debut, “The Players Club.”
Ice Cube commented on Lister’s sudden death.
“RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera,” Ice Cube said. “Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”
Tiny Lister had a close connection to Hip-Hop. He starred in Chamillionaire’s video for his breakout, Grammy-Award winning hit “Ridin,” had a prominent role in Master P’s classic “I Got The Hookup” as the character “T-Lay” and starred in Dr. Dre’s cult classic “The Wash.”
Tiny also had roles in blockbusters like “Austin Powers in Goldmember” which also starred Beyonce Knowles, and “Jackie Brown,” which starred Robert DeNiro.
In Tiny’s last post on Instagram, he gave props to San Francisco 49’ers star Tyshun Raequan “Deebo” Samuel, who commented on the actor’s passing.
“This crazy man, FR FR (for real, for real). Was a blessing meeting you and getting to know you for sure,” Deebo Samuel wrote. Rest up big bro.”
