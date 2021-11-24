R. Kelly Traumatized Abused, And Forced Sex On “RHOA” Star Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams claims she heard R. Kelly beating a woman at her house when she was dating the disgraced singer!

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams has detailed her shocking and abusive relationship with R. Kelly in her new memoir.

The reality TV star claims in the book, “The Pursuit of Porsha,” due for release on November 30th, she finally R. Kelly after she heard him beating a woman at his house, where she suspected several other women had been held for weeks.

Porsha dated the disgraced music star when she was 25. She also shares her first encounter with the star – when he trapped her in his bedroom and gave her no choice but to have sex with him.

“I’ve already put myself in this position. This is what you’re supposed to do. You have to,” Williams, now 40, writes in her book.

Admitting she had had sexually abusive boyfriends before, she was alarmed to realize she was repeating the pattern.

“I think me being in that weakened mindset made me ready and available for him to be a predator and seek me out… It’s not just that he was R. Kelly, it’s just in my life at that moment, it was just yet another man in the same position doing the exact same thing taking advantage of me,” she revealed.

Porsha also shares chilling details about her final visit to Kelly’s home where “twenty or thirty other girls” were there for a “party,” adding that some had apparently been there for weeks.

She claims she heard screaming and the sounds of a woman being beaten and demanded to leave.

The singer allegedly called Porsha Williams several times afterward, but she told him, “I’m done with you.”

“When I got home from that last encounter, I knew I had hit a wall. And I was completely traumatized, completely confused about why this was now happening to me again as a grown woman,” she told Variety.

She had only told one friend about her relationship with R. Kelly, but fully cooperated when agents from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations showed up on her doorstep.

“After they left, I just looked around my home, I saw my daughter later, and I just thanked God for just me surviving and being where I am today,” she adds.

In September, at his New York trial, R. Kelly was found guilty of sexually abusing women, boys and girls and was convicted on all nine counts against him, including racketeering.

He is due to be sentenced in May.