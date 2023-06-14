R. Kelly Accuser Who Contracted STD Demands Singer’s Medical Info Be Made Public

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The woman also wants his financial records to be shared with the courts.

One of R. Kelly’s accusers is asking a court make his medical records public. She says the disgraced R&B singer gave her an STD but never told her he was hot before they slept together.

According to Radar Online, the woman, Faith Rodgers, wants R. Kelly to have to answer questions under oath in court detailing their multiple sexual experiences. She claims he not only burnt her but also forced her to engage in sexual acts without her consent.

AllHipHop previously reported the Grammy Award-winner has been infected with herpes at least since 2003. During his 2021 trial, several women testified to this.

Jane Doe #4 claims she contracted herpes from him around 2009, while Jane Doe #5 and Jane Doe #6’s were purposely exposed to herpes in 2015 and 2017-18 due to R. Kelly’s practice of having unprotected sex. But the smoking gun seems to be coming from Jane Doe # 11.

“She specifically asked the defendant whether he was ‘okay’ prior to having unprotected sex with the defendant—referring to whether he had any STDs… Jane Doe #11’s testimony that she confronted the defendant about both her herpes diagnosis and her belief that she contracted it from him is relevant to show that the defendant was on notice that herpes is an STD and that the defendant had herpes, which is directly relevant to his knowledge and intent for the charged crimes related to his exposing charged victims to herpes,” Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, Acting United States Attorney, said.

In this latest legal bout, Rodgers asked for the courts to share the names of any medical professionals he hired in the past, each state he may have sought medical attention from, and each and every clinic or hospital he visited between the years 2017 and 2019.

She also wants a judge to make him share his financial information— pulling from the accounts from banks and other financial institutions he was using during the time they were together.

Rodgers has further asked that his team provides a list of all credit cards he used during that time.