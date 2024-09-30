R. Kelly’s Daughter To Reveal “Heartbreaking Secret” From Their Past

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The documentary “R. Kelly’s Karma: A Daughter’s Journey” features interviews with his daughter Buku Abi, her siblings and his ex-wife Drea.

R. Kelly’s daughter Buku Abi and others will discuss their family’s trauma in a new documentary coming to the streaming platform TVEI. A description for R. Kelly’s Karma: A Daughter’s Journey says the film will expose a “heartbreaking secret.”

“For a long time, I didn’t even want to believe that it happened,” Buku Abi said in the documentary’s trailer. “I didn’t know that even if he was a bad person that he would do something to me. I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life.”

R. Kelly was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for child pornography, child enticement, racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Buku Abi said she would never take her son to prison to meet his grandfather.

“Nobody wants to be the child of the father that is out here hurting women and children,” she said in the trailer.

Buku Abi previously spoke out against her father after Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docuseries premiered in 2019.

“To the people that feel I should be speaking up/against everything that is going on right now, I just want you all to understand that devastated is an understatement for all that I feel currently,” she wrote on Instagram years ago. “I do apologize if my silence to all that is happening comes off as careless. That is my last intention. I pray for all the families & women who have been affected by my father’s actions. Trust, I have been deeply affected by all of this.”

She added, “The same monster you all confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house. My choice to not speak on him and what he does is for my peace of mind. My emotional state. And for my healing. I have to do & move in a manner that is best for me.”

R. Kelly’s Karma: A Daughter’s Journey is scheduled to drop on October 11.