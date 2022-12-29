R. Kelly Denies He Had A Baby With Joycelyn Savage In New Jailhouse Call 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

R. Kelly has broken his silence on the rumor that he fathered a baby with his fiancé Joycelyn Savage.

The disgraced singer spoke out from federal prison to deny the gossip after an Instagram account claiming to be Joycelyn Savage announced that she welcomed daughter “Ava Lee Kelly” on December 12.

R. Kelly addressed the rumored baby during an exclusive interview with radio host and producer Rick Party. He also spoke on the alleged new R. Kelly album that appeared recently on streaming platforms.

According to the show host, Natasha Simona, R. Kelly said he wants his “voice to be heard” ahead of the upcoming documentary Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter.

“I can’t name names,” Kelly said in reference to his alleged victims. “I can just say Joycelyn is my fiancé, and I love her, and she loves me, and we’re together. She is not in my case or none of that, she’s not against me.

When asked if he has a baby with Joycelyn Savage, R. Kelly replied, “Hell naw! She didn’t have a child.”

The 55-year-old singer also denied releasing new music earlier this month. “I didn’t put out an album. If I would have put out an album It wouldn’t have been called, ‘I Admit It.’ We have to start using our common sense at some point,” he added. Check out what R. Kelly had to say in the video at the end of the page.

Elsewhere during the conversation, R. Kelly revealed that he is feeling “terrible” behind bars while serving his 30-year sentence following his conviction in a sex trafficking and racketeering case.