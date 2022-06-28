R. Kelly Fan Arrested For Threatening Prosecutors

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Authorities arrested Christopher Gunn, 39, for allegedly threatening three prosecutors in the R. Kelly criminal case. The Kelly superfan appeared in a Chicago federal courthouse on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, Christopher Gunn informed his YouTube subscribers to “get real familiar” with the U.S. Attorney’s office in Brooklyn. The Chicago area resident, also known as DeBoSki, suggested they should “storm” the building.

“If [R. Kelly] goes down, everybody’s going down,” Gunn declared in a YouTube video dated October 4, 2021. He also allegedly said, “[If] you ain’t got the stomach for the s### we bout to do, I’m asking that you just bail out.”

Christopher Gunn also reportedly shared a clip from the 1991 movie Boyz n the Hood where characters prepared to shoot and kill their adversaries. Law enforcement arrested Gunn in the Chicago area on federal charges. He supposedly faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

R. Kelly Convicted On Numerous Charges In New York

In September 2021, a federal jury in Brooklyn found R. Kelly (born Robert Sylvester Kelly) guilty of bribery, sexual exploitation of a child, forced labor, and other sex-related charges. The disgraced R&B singer is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

“Today’s guilty verdict forever brands R. Kelly as a predator, who used his fame and fortune to prey on the young, the vulnerable, and the voiceless for his own sexual gratification,” stated Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, then-Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.