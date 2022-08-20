R. Kelly’s Fiancée Froze Eggs To Have Disgraced Singer’s Baby

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Joycelyn Savage also claimed R. Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean wanted the pregnancy to be terminated or kept secret.

R. Kelly’s fiancée Joycelyn Savage clarified her pregnancy in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Savage explained how she conceived R. Kelly’s child after his lawyer Jennifer Bonjean denied the pregnancy claims. Savage said his lawyer didn’t know they were planning in vitro fertilization before he got locked up for sex crimes.

“When he got sent to prison, we paused on it and I had them freeze my eggs until I was ready,” Savage told ET. “Once his lawyer did find out, she wanted me to have an abortion because she didn’t feel that now was the time for me to have a child following the 30-year sentence.”

She continued, “Me and Robert wanted to have a child for a long time. He is very happy about it, his lawyer isn’t. Once I told her I was keeping my baby, she didn’t want me to announce, but I wanted to share the news. I’ve always been there for him even before this new lawyer came into the picture.”

Savage revealed her pregnancy in a tell-all book about her relationship with R. Kelly. She plans to release a second book in 2023.

R. Kelly is currently on trial for child pornography and obstruction of justice charges in Chicago. Last year, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of federal racketeering and sex trafficking in New York.