R. Kelly’s Alleged “Sex Slave” Fiancée Expecting Singer’s Baby

Joycelyn Savage, the alleged victim who’s engaged to R. Kelly, released a tell-all book titled ‘Love and Joy of Robert.’

R. Kelly’s fiancée and alleged victim Joycelyn Savage revealed she’s pregnant in her new book titled Love and Joy of Robert.

Savage said she learned about her pregnancy after R. Kelly sent her an engagement ring. Her tell-all book includes a photo of her sonogram.

“Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body,” she wrote. “I thought I had contracted COVID-19, but the most amazing news of all was that I was expecting. It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us.”

Earlier this year, Savage disclosed her engagement to R. Kelly in a letter to a judge. She pleaded for a lenient sentence, but the disgraced singer was 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking.

Savage’s Love and Joy of Robert is on sale now on Amazon. She plans to release a second book in 2023.

“Hopefully this answers everyone’s questions and concerns,” Savage wrote in her first book’s description.

R. Kelly is currently awaiting another trial for federal charges in Chicago. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday (August 15).