R. Kelly Gets New Home – In a New York Jail

(AllHipHop News)
Jailed R&B star R. Kelly is to be transferred to a New York prison ahead of his sex crimes trial this summer.
The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer has been behind bars in Chicago, Illinois, where he is facing a potential second trial later this year, since his arrest in 2019.
His trial in Brooklyn federal court was halted due to the COVID pandemic, but now a date has been set for August 9th and Kelly is on the move.
Prosecutors in Brooklyn claim the singer led a ring that helped him recruit women and girls for sex.
He will also be on trial for the sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping, forced labor, and enticement.
Kelly has denied the allegations, and according to his lawyer, Steve Greenberg, is looking forward to the trial.
He was not in the courtroom for Thursday’s date hearing but listened in on a jail phone.
The charges against him involve six different victims.