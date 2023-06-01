R. Kelly Prosecutors Seek Funds From His Label And Publisher For Victim Restitution

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

R. Kelly was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for multiple sex crimes, including sex trafficking and child pornography.

Federal prosecutors asked a judge to force Sony Music and Universal Music Publishing Group to hand over funds linked to R. Kelly.

According to Billboard, the feds think R. Kelly’s label and publisher are “in possession of property” that can help cover his debts from his sex crimes convictions. The disgraced artist owes $504,289 in victim restitution and fines.

Prosecutors previously seized roughly $30,000 from R. Kelly’s prison commissary account in 2022. But the feds find themselves competing with other parties who are trying to collect debts from the singer.

A victim named Heather Williams sought funds from R. Kelly’s Sony account after winning $4 million in a civil case against him. A property management company also intended to collect a $3.5 million judgment for unpaid rent. Earlier this year, a court ruling revealed R. Kelly had $1,544,333 in his Sony royalty account in 2020.

R. Kelly was convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering in New York in 2021. A judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison in 2022.

Last year, R. Kelly was found guilty of producing child pornography and enticing minors to engage in sexual activity in Chicago. A judge sentenced him to an additional year in prison in February 2023.