R. Kelly Speaks Out From Prison On Diddy’s Allegations After Federal Raids

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In a recent conversation, R. Kelly shares his perspectives on the current legal battles facing Sean “Diddy” Combs, discussing broader justice system issues and his own legal struggles.

R. Kelly recently waded into the discussion regarding the complex legal troubles surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Speaking to Wack 100 on Clubhouse, R. Kelly, who is currently serving a prison sentence for a series of child sex crimes and other offenses, delved into various topics, including his opinions on Diddy’s situation.

In 2022, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, followed by an additional 20 years in 2023 for child pornography and enticement of minors charges, with 19 of those years to be served concurrently.

This decision stems from Kelly’s longstanding patterns of sexual abuse and misconduct with underage girls, highlighted by his unlawful marriage to the minor singer Aaliyah in 1994.

During the conversation, Kelly discussed the intricacies of hosting celebrations and cautioned celebrities about the potential legal hazards that can emerge from misunderstandings or false misconduct allegations.

“The s### is crazy. M############ out there laughing and making comedian jokes and doing all the other s### on the radio and everything else, but they ass could be next,” R. Kelly warned. “That’s what’s so f##### up about. They so stupid they don’t even realize the moves that’s going on. I don’t believe none of this s###. You could tell me about Puffy, you could about anybody. You could tell me on the news, the weather, the sky is blue, I’m not gonna believe the s###. Cause I’m in it now, and I know what they did.”

R. Kelly also expressed distress over what he sees as a shift in societal norms, which now places public figures at an increased risk of extortion and fraudulent accusations.

On Diddy’s current legal issues, where the music mogul faces a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations — including accusations of rape, sexual assault, and coercing women and a minor into sex acts — Kelly underscored the broader challenges and possible injustices within the justice system.

R. Kelly also questioned the validity of the evidence and testimonies in his trials, maintaining his innocence.

Diddy, meanwhile, is fighting against allegations and a growing number of civil lawsuits accusing him of serious misconduct.

With his homes raided and the probe ongoing, Combs has vehemently denied the accusations.