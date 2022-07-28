R. Kelly’s Sisters Claim Singer Is A Victim Of Racial Injustice  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

R. Kelly has been treated unfairly say his sisters who claim he is “the only victim” and has been lied on and taken advantage of.

R. Kelly’s three sisters, Cassandra, Theresa, and Lisa Kelly, have given a new interview claiming their brother is “the only victim” in the case while maintaining that he’s been harshly sentenced due to a racist justice system.

Furthermore, the U.K. news show Good Morning Britain reports that R. Kelly “has been writing and sending letters from his prison cell, claiming that his 30-year sentence was because of the color of his skin.”

His sisters support his claims, with Cassandra stating, “African Americans have always been treated unfairly. So I think that that has a lot to do with it as well as other factors.”

Lisa added, “just because he’s been found guilty, doesn’t mean he’s guilty.” She then denied the victim’s allegation of being held hostage, stating, “these females are treated like queens.”

She also denied R. Kelly had been with underage girls. “I can say he may have been with younger women but as far as underage girls, no. And I stress girls—underage girls, who has seen that?”

When the interviewer pointed out that it was proven in court that R. Kelly married Aaliyah when she was just 15 the sisters denied it. “I don’t know that he married Aaliyah,” Lisa said before refusing to talk about it any further.

His Sisters Claim R. Kelly Is The Victim

When asked about the victims’ claims, Lisa again defended her brother and claimed he is the victim in the situation. “I’m not gonna acknowledge something that I don’t have the proof of. If there is a victim, I’ll acknowledge. But from what I’ve seen in court and from what I’ve studied and from what I’ve read the only victim I see that’s been stolen from, lied on is Robert. No one is talking about the money that was being extorted from Robert. No one is talking about what was stolen from him…he’s not a monster, he’s not a pedophile, he was just taken advantage of.”

Watch the interview below.

Last month, R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years behind bars after being found guilty of child trafficking. He was recently moved to a Chicago prison to face trial in August on multiple counts of child pornography and child sex trafficking.