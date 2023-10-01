Ice Spice Has Forgiven Matty Healy For His Racist Remarks

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Matty Healy apologized to Ice Spice for racist remarks He made towards her. But is it enough?

Ice Spice has insisted she and Matty Healy returned to good terms following remarks the 1975 frontman made during a podcast.

In an interview with Variety, Ice Spice revealed Matty had apologized to her “a bunch of times.”

“When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused,” she told the publication. “Because I heard ‘chubby Chinese lady’ or some s**t like that, and I’m like, ‘Huh? What does that even mean?’ First of all, I’m thick. What do you mean Chinese? What? But then they apologized.”

The star, real name Isis Naija Gaston, confessed that she “didn’t really care” about Matty’s remarks.

“But that’s funny because I saw him at the Jean Paul Gaultier party a couple days ago, and he was like, ‘Hey, you okay?’ and I’m like, ‘Of course,'” Isis explained. “He apologized to me a bunch of times. We’re good.”

Matty faced a public backlash in February after he debated Ice Spice’s ethnicity and mocked the accents of people of Chinese and Hawaiian descent on “The Adam Friedland Show” podcast.

The “About You” singer later publicly apologized to Ice Spice during a New Zealand concert in May, telling the crowd he “never meant to hurt anybody.”