Rae Sremmurd Previews New Single “Denial”

Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee are set to return.

Last week, Rae Sremmurd teased the release of their upcoming Sremm4Life album. This week, the southern rap duo posted a clip from their forthcoming “Denial” music video.

According to Rae Sremmurd, “Denial” will drop on June 8 via Interscope Records. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee both promoted the forthcoming single on their respective social media accounts.

It has been a while since Rae Sremmurd offered new music to their fans. Swae Lee’s “Christmas at Swae’s” and Slim Jxmmi’s “Nothing For Christmas” came out in December 2018.

Prior to that, the Mississippi-raised brothers released the SR3MM album in May 2018. The Eardruma Records representatives’ catalog also includes 2015’s SremmLife and 2016’s SremmLife 2.

"Denial" 6-8-22

Pre save link below and in bio! https://t.co/XBzDHOGZNh pic.twitter.com/qVFxAffMIx — Rae Sremmurd (@RaeSremmurd) June 6, 2022

“Black Beatles” featuring Gucci Mane is currently Rae Sremmurd’s biggest hit on the Hot 100 chart. The collaboration, which helped spread the #MannequinChallenge, spent seven weeks atop the Billboard rankings.

Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” with Post Malone also made it to the pinnacle of the Hot 100. That Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse track earned Diamond certification (11x-Platinum) from the RIAA.

Rae Sremmurd won Best Group at the 2015 BET Awards. “Black Beatles” took home the trophy for Top Rap Collaboration at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Swae Lee has five career Grammy nominations.